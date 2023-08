Police in Delaware County were called to the scene of a shooting and car crash on Saturday night.

There is no information yet on the shooting victim's condition.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue in Darby.

Investigators say someone was shot inside a vehicle, and the car then crashed into a home.

It is unclear whether the driver or a passenger was shot.

Police also did not say whether there were any injuries within the home.