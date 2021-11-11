face mask

Governor Carney extends school masking requirement in Delaware

Officials say more than 82% of all Delaware adults have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By
Watch Action News at 6pm: November 10, 2021

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The masking requirement in public and private K-12 Delaware schools will continue into next year.

Governor John Carney announced Wednesday that the requirement will be extended until February 8, 2022.

"Delaware children from kindergarten through high school are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, which will go a long way in protecting the health of students, educators, and school communities statewide," said Governor Carney. "It's our hope that, by February, we will be able to lift the state mask requirement."

Officials say more than 82% of all Delaware adults have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 60% of all Delawareans are fully vaccinated.

To learn more about vaccines for Delaware children ages 5-11, CLICK HERE.

