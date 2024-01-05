Child, 3 others injured in house fire in New Castle County

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Four people, including a child, were injured Friday in a house fire in Pike Creek, Delaware.

Crews were called to the unit block of Boyds Valley Drive at about noon.

Four people were treated by paramedics at the scene and were taken to Christiana Hospital.

A 60-year-old man was treated for facial burns and a 43-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were treated for smoke inhalation. All four people were listed in stable condition.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.