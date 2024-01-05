WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Child, 3 others injured in house fire in New Castle County

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, January 5, 2024 9:41PM
Child, 3 others injured in house fire in New Castle County
Child, 3 others injured in house fire in New Castle County
WPVI

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Four people, including a child, were injured Friday in a house fire in Pike Creek, Delaware.

Crews were called to the unit block of Boyds Valley Drive at about noon.

Four people were treated by paramedics at the scene and were taken to Christiana Hospital.

A 60-year-old man was treated for facial burns and a 43-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were treated for smoke inhalation. All four people were listed in stable condition.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW