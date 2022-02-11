face mask

Delaware's universal indoor mask mandate ends Friday morning; school mask requirement extends

The mask requirement in public and private K-12 schools and child care facilities ends March 31.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware's universal indoor mask mandate ends

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The state of Delaware's month-long indoor mask mandate for businesses will come to an end Friday morning.

The universal mask mandate will expire at 8 a.m. Friday.

Governor John Carney said Monday he was rescinding the order he imposed a month ago requiring Delawareans to wear masks in indoor business settings.

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Governor Carney said in a statement.

But Carney temporarily extended the mask requirement in public and private K-12 schools and child care facilities to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.



Administration officials say the temporary extension will give parents time to get their children vaccinated before the expiration of the mask requirement.

It will also allow local school administrators and school boards to consider their own mask requirements.

"I want to be clear about this point - COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations," Carney said. "But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. That's especially important for children, where we continue to see low rates of vaccination. For all the parents out there - the best way to keep your child in school learning, and to prevent them from getting sick, is to get them vaccinated. It's that simple. I want to thank all Delawareans for taking this threat seriously."

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelawareface maskgovernor john carneyomicron variantschoolscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
Philly is not ready to lift indoor mask mandate
Murphy: Mask mandate in NJ schools will be lifted in March
Judge rules for plaintiffs, extends mask mandate for Perkiomen Valley
TOP STORIES
Uber driver shot twice during Mayfair carjacking
Fire company suspended after racist remarks caught on video
Lawsuit alleges toxic gas from Pa. facility caused cancer
Deadline arrives for Philly police to get 1 dose of COVID vaccine
Officer remains incapacitated after bee sting; family asks for help
Billboard pops up on I-95 after blockbuster James Harden trade
Philadelphia teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Show More
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day!
Armed carjacking suspect ties up FedEx driver, steals packages
James Harden-Ben Simmons deal solves 2 Sixers' problems with one deal
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Congratulations! Action News producer, husband welcome baby boy
More TOP STORIES News