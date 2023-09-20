Delaware governor signs bill that prohibits smoking in vehicle with minors present

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- An idea created by elementary school students becomes law, and it may save lives.
Delaware Governor John Carney signed a bill Wednesday morning making it illegal to smoke in a car or truck while a minor is in the vehicle.
He was at Wilbur Elementary School in Bear with the 4th-graders who were behind the law.
The students went before the legislature to lobby for the bill as part of a civics lesson.
The bill is meant to protect children from second-hand smoke, which can cause cancer.