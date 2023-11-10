Delaware State Police investigating multiple armed robberies in bank parking lots

State police say the suspects are operating a silver Honda Civic with Pennsylvania plates: MHF-6959.

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Detectives in New Castle County are investigating multiple armed robberies in the parking lots of area banks.

The first incident was an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo located on the 2000 Concord Pike in Fairfax. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Just a half hour later, police say a victim was robbed in the parking lot of the TD Bank on the 4000 block of Concord Pike in Talleyville.

There was a third robbery reported at the Bank of America on the 2000 block of Limestone Road in Stanton just before 2 p.m. Police are still trying to determine if this robbery is connected to the earlier incidents.

"Please remain vigilant and if you see the vehicle, call 911 to report its location. Do not approach or attempt to make contact with the suspects," said police on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police.