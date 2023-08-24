Delaware trooper suspended after 15-year-old says he was beaten while playing ding-dong-ditch

The teen's orbital bone is broken and will need surgery. He also suffered a concussion and cuts and bruises surrounding his body.

The teen's orbital bone is broken and will need surgery. He also suffered a concussion and cuts and bruises surrounding his body.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have suspended one of their own as they investigate his conduct. The family of a 15-year-old boy named Jayden says on Monday, the trooper brutally beat the teen after an innocent game went wrong.

Photos show the injuries sustained by the teen who lives in Wilmington. His orbital bone is broken and will need surgery. He suffered a concussion and cuts and bruises surrounded his body.

Jayden's family has hired an attorney after they say these injuries came at the hands of a Delaware state trooper.

"There's bruises all over his body, on his shoulder. There's bruises on his chest, there's bruises on the back of his neck," said Samuel Davis of Davis, Saperstein & Salomon P.C.

Jayden says he was beaten by a tropper after playing a game of ding-dong-ditch in Delaware.

The family claims on Monday, the boy and his friends were playing a game of ding-dong-ditch. They were ringing doorbells and running away when they inadvertently rang the bell of the state trooper.

They say about 45 minutes later, the officer and his partner found the group of boys and arrested them.

"He was roughed up on the ground while handcuffed, and he was given a blind haymaker punch by a state trooper while he was shining a flashlight into his eyes," says Davis.

Though the boys were handcuffed and arrested, none were charged with a crime.

Delaware State Police released a statement saying the troopers were wearing department-issued body cameras, and after reviewing that footage, the officer accused of assault has been suspended while the investigation is pending.

The trooper's partner is also under investigation for their actions, or lack thereof, during this situation.