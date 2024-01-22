Delaware Supreme Court to hear litigation that Zantac allegedly caused cancer in some patients

A Delaware Superior Court judge will hear litigation Monday from plaintiffs who say their cancer was caused by the popular heartburn medication Zantac.

The judge will be tasked with determining whether the methodologies used to connect the popular antacid to certain types of cancer were valid.

If they are deemed valid, cases against the drug maker will proceed to trial.

In September 2019, the maker of the popular heartburn drug stopped worldwide distribution of the drug in both branded and generic forms while it investigated a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in both versions. Then in April 2020, U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested manufacturers remove all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs from the market immediately.

Ranitidine is the generic name for Zantac.

The hearing is scheduled to last through Thursday.