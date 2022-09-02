DelcoLand mini-golf course is 'Disneyland of Delco'

You can go for a cheesesteak and a milkshake and stay for a full lesson on Delco history.

FOLSOM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you're looking for something fun to do, there's a mini golf spot right next to a cheesesteak shop in Folsom, Pennsylvania that the owners call "the Disneyland of Delco."

At Delcoland, pride for the county is high, with local touches at all 18 holes.

"We have everything from Upper Darby to Glen Mills to Media to Radnor to Marple Township to Folsom," says John McKenzie, one of the partners of Delcoland. "Each hole depicts a cool scene of that town."

John McKenzie and Nick Reynolds opened Delco Steaks at this spot last year. It's one of their six locations.

"Because we're both from Delaware County, we figured what better way to represent who we are and our county than by the 18 holes of Delcoland," said McKenzie.

When they first toured the grounds, they discovered a hidden gem.

"We took over the old Charlie's Cheeseburgers here in Ridley Township and created Delco Steaks," McKenzie explains. "Behind here was an abandoned miniature golf course from years ago. We revitalized and knew we had to call it Delcoland: the capital of Delaware County."

You can go for a cheesesteak and a milkshake and stay for a full lesson on Delco history.