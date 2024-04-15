Philadelphia Eagles extend WR DeVonta Smith through 2028 season

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and DeVonta Smith have agreed to a three-year extension that ties the wide receiver to the team through the 2028 season.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the contract is worth $75 million, with $51 million guaranteed.

Smith was the Eagles' first-round draft pick in 2021 and the team has already picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for the 2025 season.

He has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and has had more than 100 catches in all three of his seasons.