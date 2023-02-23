James Marsden, LeVar Burton and Tim Federle explain the power of the movie director

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins at DGA Awards as attendees talk about the importance of directors.

Attendees of The Directors Guild of America Awards sing the praises of those at the helm of movies.

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars race continues to heat up as we hurdle toward March 12 and the Directors Guild of America Awards made things a little more interesting.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home the top prize. The win puts them in an interesting position, as all but one DGA winner has gone on to take home Oscar gold in the last 10 years.

The Daniels, as they're affectionately known, told On The Red Carpet that Oscar weekend marks one year since the movie was released and what a whirlwind it has been. "I can't believe how weird my life is right now," Scheinert said.

Stephanie Hsu, who starred in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" called the Daniels "the future of filmmaking."

Everyone we talked to at the DGA Awards understands the importance of the director at the helm of any film.

"Coming from an actor's perspective, there's so much trust," actor and presenter James Marsden said. The director is "the most important person on a film set and now we're celebrating all these brilliant minds."

LeVar Burton, who has acted and directed said, "as a director you're at the center of an army and everyone is busting their humps to fulfill your vision and that's a pretty remarkable place to be."

Nominee Matthew Heineman, whose documentary "Retrograde" is on NatGeo, said "to me, this is the best room to be in. you're nominated by your peers, I feel very lucky."

"Your peers vote for the category and I'm like, these are not my peers. These are my heroes," Tim Federle, director of "Better Nate Than Ever" said.

Those peers include people like Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh, whose work influenced best documentary award winner (and Oscar nominee) Sara Doser. "There's so many people here who I have so many questions for and who I really want to learn from."

Mark your calendar: March 12 is Oscar Sunday. "On The Red Carpet" LIVE coverage begins at 4pm ET/1pm PT on select ABC stations and streaming on OnTheRedCarpet.com. The 95th Oscars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.