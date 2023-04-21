Coffee, other beverages could lower risk of premature death in diabetic patients: Study

This applies to the death of any natural cause, the study says, and it decreases the risk by about 25%.

Officials say a simple cup of coffee could go a long way for adults with diabetes, and not just by waking them up in the morning.

According to a study published in the BMJ Journal, drinking coffee, tea, or plain water could lower the risk of dying prematurely for diabetic patients.

Researchers discovered this by analyzing the dietary data of 15,000 adults with type two diabetes.

The study overall found that certain beverages are more beneficial to diabetic patients than to others.