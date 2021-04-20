body found

FBI releases more details on Justin Smith, suspect in murder of pregnant girlfriend Dianna Brice

By
EMBED <>More Videos

FBI releases more details on suspect in murder of Dianna Brice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI has joined the search for the man wanted for the murder of his pregnant 21-year-old girlfriend, Dianna Brice, and her unborn child.

Federal investigators have released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Justin Smith.

Click to enlarge FBI Wanted Poster



According to the FBI, Smith has connections to New Castle, Delaware; Greensboro, North Carolina; the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.

A reward is being offered for information leading directly to the arrest of Smith, the FBI said.

Brice was found dead on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on April 5.

Left: Dianna Brice / Right: Justin Smith



Police said the Delaware County mother was shot multiple times in the head.

RELATED: Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend accused of killing missing pregnant mother

Investigators believe Smith fatally shot Brice inside his car.

That car was found engulfed in flames in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia just hours after Brice and Smith were seen at K Laundry in Yeadon on March 30.

No one was found inside the vehicle. The car was discovered about a mile from where police said Brice's body was discovered in the woods days later.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a missing pregnant mother in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.



Last week, Philadelphia police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Tylydia Garnett in connection with Brice's death. She was charged with arson, abuse of a corpse and related offenses.

Investigators said Garnett was seen on video buying gasoline before returning to a garage that was either rented or owned by Smith.

They loaded a something into Garnett's car, which is believed to be Brice's body.

Investigators said Garnett then followed Smith to the location on Eastwick Avenue where Brice's body was found.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Garnett fled to Florida after helping to dispose of Brice's body. She was released after posting 10% of $75,000 bail.

WATCH: Philadelphia DA's Office provides update on Dianna Brice murder case
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia DA's Office provides update on Dianna Brice murder case on April 12, 2021.



Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, said her daughter had a young son and was 14 weeks pregnant. She also had a life-threatening medical condition that required medication.

Before Brice vanished, Cellini said her daughter and Smith were involved in an argument.

On April 9, Smith was charged with murder and related offenses.

The FBI said Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local FBI office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiaupper darby townshipmissing personbody foundpregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Brian Laundrie's father arrives at Florida reserve to help search
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News