The "lemonade lady", launches Dillonades fresh-squeezed lemonade brand with her son

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dillonades are fresh-squeezed lemonades with real chunks of fruit inside the bottle.CEO Tiffany Green named the brand after her 14-year-old son, Dillon.They work together making a half dozen flavor combinations from original lemonade, to tropical, to berry berry.Aside from the fresh fruit, they stick to the classic recipe of nothing more than fresh-squeezed lemons, water, and a little sugar.Tiffany and Dillon started Dillonades in the summer of 2020.It began with home deliveries, which turned into opportunities for pop-up shops.You can now find Dillonades at supermarkets, delis, and cafes around the city.Look for Dillonades stands this summer on the Atlantic City boardwalk and in the Cherry Hill Mall.215-617-4422