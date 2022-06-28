FYI Philly

The "lemonade lady", launches Dillonades fresh-squeezed lemonade brand with her son

You can find Dillonades in delis and cafes around the city.
By Greta Phillips
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dillonades are fresh-squeezed lemonades with real chunks of fruit inside the bottle.

CEO Tiffany Green named the brand after her 14-year-old son, Dillon.

They work together making a half dozen flavor combinations from original lemonade, to tropical, to berry berry.

Aside from the fresh fruit, they stick to the classic recipe of nothing more than fresh-squeezed lemons, water, and a little sugar.

Tiffany and Dillon started Dillonades in the summer of 2020.

It began with home deliveries, which turned into opportunities for pop-up shops.

You can now find Dillonades at supermarkets, delis, and cafes around the city.

Look for Dillonades stands this summer on the Atlantic City boardwalk and in the Cherry Hill Mall.

Dillonades | Facebook | Instagram
215-617-4422
