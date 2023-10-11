Suspect in custody after road rage incident ends with 2 men stabbed in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The suspect at the center of a violent road rage incident in New Castle, Delaware, is now in custody.

Investigators arrested and charged 39-year-old Dimitri Taylor with first-degree assault.

Action News obtained surveillance video that shows Taylor exiting his white car with a knife in his hand as he approaches the passenger of another car that just pulled in.

Words are exchanged, and then Taylor makes a quick jab. Seconds later, Taylor is seen punching the passenger two more times before all of them start scuffling.

"The behavior is disturbing and if you look at the video he was already armed, so this escalated," said New Castle Police Chief Richard McCabe.

This all happened Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot near 7th and Washington streets.

In the video, you see two other men jump in when they realize Taylor is stabbing their friend.

"The suspect began to stab two of the occupants, the 20 and the 18-year-old. The 17-year-old managed to get out of the car and disarm the suspect," said McCabe.

Action News also discovered that Taylor was arrested last April for assaulting a 71-year-old man over a parking space dispute in Newark.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and Taylor was released on bail.

The victims in this latest incident were stabbed multiple times.

"They're in the hospital recovering. The last word we got is that they're in stable condition. They're both very lucky," said McCabe.