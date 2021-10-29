Today's Tip

Reverse lunge with lateral raise - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Reverse lunge with lateral raise - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana and her husband show you a move that targets the upper and lower body at the same time.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Dish towel plank - Today's Tip

Lateral lunge with hop - Today's Tip

Elevated angled plank - Today's Tip

Wall squat into push-up - Today's Tip

Tree stand leg lifts - Today's Tip

Snow angel lifts - Today's Tip

Perfect hamstring curl - Today's Tip

Mountain climber & twist - Today's Tip

Cross-wrist lifts - Today's Tip

Half-way should lifts, bends - Today's Tip

Right angle knee cross - Today's Tip

Work your lower body with this squat move - Today's Tip

Around the world abs - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Try the Tricep Burnout - Today's Tip
Tricep Burnout - Today's Tip
Eyes to the ground arm lifts - Today's Tip
Scooping overhead press - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News