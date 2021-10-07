Today's Tip

Snow angel lifts - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Snow angel lifts - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a move for you to target the bicep and shoulder.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Perfect hamstring curl - Today's Tip

Mountain climber & twist - Today's Tip

Cross-wrist lifts - Today's Tip

Half-way should lifts, bends - Today's Tip

Right angle knee cross - Today's Tip

Work your lower body with this squat move - Today's Tip

Around the world abs - Today's Tip

Leg lift, foot flex - Today's Tip

Work your core with this plank move - Today's Tip

Bent leg lifts and pulses - Today's Tip

Work those legs with crisscross squats - Today's Tip

Work that core with this plank move - Today's Tip

Football run with squat hold - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Perfect hamstring curl - Today's Tip
Mountain climber & twist - Today's Tip
Cross-wrist lifts - Today's Tip
Half-way shoulder lifts, bends - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
Off-duty officer carjacked in West Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Warmer, slightly brighter next two days
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
Carli Lloyd plays final game in Delaware Valley
Alexis Sharkey's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
Show More
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Philadelphia schools revamp selection process
Teen stabbed twice after allegedly stealing vehicle in Philadelphia
Why spending big won't guarantee playoffs for the Phils in 2022
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
More TOP STORIES News