Today's Tip

Cross-wrist lifts - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cross-wrist lifts - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana says this move is guaranteed to work your upper body.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:



Half-way should lifts, bends - Today's Tip

Right angle knee cross - Today's Tip

Work your lower body with this squat move - Today's Tip

Around the world abs - Today's Tip

Leg lift, foot flex - Today's Tip

Work your core with this plank move - Today's Tip

Bent leg lifts and pulses - Today's Tip

Work those legs with crisscross squats - Today's Tip

Work that core with this plank move - Today's Tip

Football run with squat hold - Today's Tip

Press, sit-up, press - Today's Tip

Stamp the ceiling - Today's Tip

Figure-four tricep dips - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Half-way shoulder lifts, bends - Today's Tip
Right angle knee cross - Today's Tip
Work your lower body with this squat move - Today's Tip
Around the world abs - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
QB Hurts says Eagles' MNF loss to Cowboys all on him
'Beat by Dallas,' Cowboys have fun at Eagles coach Sirianni's expense
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
AccuWeather: Few Gusty Thunderstorms Today
One Liberty Observation Deck now permanently closed
Philly schools Superintendent Dr. Hite will end tenure next year
'Near certainty' Delco officers shot girl after football game: DA
Show More
2021 on pace to be Philadelphia's deadliest year in decades
NJ governor race: Murphy, Ciattarelli to face off in debate tonight
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
'Bike Life Rex' surprises Philly boy with new bicycle
Burnout among health care providers increasing due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News