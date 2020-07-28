Morning Moms: Sara DiGiorgio and daughter recreate Disney characters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News continues to feature our Morning Moms, parents finding a way to balance it all during the pandemic.One mom found a fun way to pass the time with her daughter.Sara DiGiorgio of Center City and her almost 4-year-old daughter, Aria, have been recreating Disney characters each day, with items around the house.The idea took off when she posted Aria's first recreation on social media.Since Disney is the parent company of 6abc, you know we love it!In a household with two working parents, DiGiorgio was looking for ways to keep the mood light.Together, she and Aria made more than 30 costumes.We want to hear stories and tips from more moms and dads!