'The Beatles: Get Back': Peter Jackson uncovers unseen 50-year-old footage

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the Beatles like you've never been seen or heard before.

Debuting on Disney+ Thanksgiving Day, it's, "The Beatles: Get Back."

I had a chance to chat with the documentary's three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker about his latest passion project.

Peter Jackson, famous for "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, among other epic hits, is a Beatles super fan.

He's also the only person in 50 years to have access to the band's private film archives.

Jackson unlocks the vault and compiles more than 60 hours of unseen footage for this rare documentary.

"I was given the responsibility of the only fly-on-the-wall, really intimate footage of people who I've admired since I was 12 years old," Jackson says.

"They entrusted me with this and said, 'Do what you want, just make this film with us. You've got complete freedom.'"

The footage was taken in 1969 as the band planned their first live show in three years, writing and rehearsing 14 new songs in just three weeks.

Cameras were rolling as George Harrison quits.

Jackson watched it all in real-time, fearing the footage would spoil his image of them.

"In the end, I was so happy because it's the most intimate footage of the Beatles, and they're good guys," Jackson says. "They're actually good, good guys. I like them even more now.

Having pulled away the curtain and seeing the real guys, I like them and respect them more than I ever did before," said Jackson.

We also see, for the first time in its entirety, their last live performance as a group.

