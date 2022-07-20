Inside Disney's newest cruise ship, 'Disney Wish'

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The newest cruise ship to join Disney's fleet set sail on its "christening cruise" from Port Canaveral, Florida to Disney's private destination, Castaway Cay in the Bahamas. 'Disney Wish' is the fifth ship in the company's cruise line fleet, and its first newly-designed ship to launch in a decade.In celebration of this milestone, ABC's Michael Koenigs and his family embarked on a 3-day adventure aboard the 'Disney Wish', experiencing all the new enchantments the sailing vessel had to offer.The 1,119-foot ship built in Germany has 15 decks of adventure including ten pools and water areas featuring Mickey Mouse, the cast of Toy Story, and other characters. The ship also features Disney's first-ever attraction at sea, the 760-foot waterslide called AquaMouse.'Disney Wish' offers a variety of unique dining experiences, including a Frozen-themed theatrical feast set within the Kingdom of Arendelle. Another restaurant invites guests to help Ant-Man and the Wasp during the cinematic dining experience, "Avengers: Quantum Encounter."For those looking for adult cocktails, Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge transports guests via a high-end bar during a first-of-a-kind tour of a galaxy far, far away.ABC Localish spoke with Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. "I feel a lot of pride today, walking through the Grand Hall here for the first time and seeing the cast members and seeing guests aboard gives me chills," says D'Amaro. "I've been here for almost 25 years, I love this place, I love the cast, I love Disney."Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.