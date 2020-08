Final night of Democratic National Convention: Here's what to expect

EMBED >More News Videos LOCAL TAKE CENTER STAGE: Representatives from the Philadelphia area took center stage during night two of the Democratic National Convention.

Trump supporters have arrived protesting outside the Chase Center ahead of the fourth and final night of the #DNC2020. @JoeBiden will speak here this evening to officially accept the party’s nomination as President @6abc pic.twitter.com/gJ61KnABDA — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 20, 2020

What's the 2020 DNC speaker lineup?

Theme of the evening: "We the People"

Senator Bernie Sanders

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Representative Jim Clyburn

Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson

Representative Gwen Moore

Former Governor John Kasich

Senator Doug Jones

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Theme of the evening: "Leadership Matters"

Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Theme of the evening: "A More Perfect Union"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Governor Tony Evers

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Senator Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential Nominee

Former President Barack Obama

Theme of the evening: "America's Promise"

Senator Cory Booker

Governor Gavin Newsom

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Tammy Baldwin

Senator Tammy Duckworth

Senator Chris Coons

The Biden Family

Former Vice President Joe Biden

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- When Joe Biden steps to the podium Thursday night as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, he will offer himself to a wounded, meandering nation as balm - and as a bridge.A 77-year-old steeped in the American political establishment for a half-century, Biden cannot himself embody the kind of generational change that Presidents John F. Kennedy or Bill Clinton represented. Even with wide-ranging proposals for government action on health care, taxation and the climate crisis, he will never be the face of a burgeoning progressive movement. As a white man, Biden cannot know personally the systemic racism now at the forefront of a national reckoning over centuries-old social and economic inequities.But the former vice president, six-term senator and twice failed presidential candidate draws plenty on lived experience - two generations spent on each end of Pennsylvania Avenue, a record that mixes partisan street-fighting with bipartisan deal-making and bonhomie, and a personal journey of middle-class mores, individual struggle and family heartbreak.Donna Duvall one of several residents passing by to stop to look through the fence line, as crews finish setting up outside the Chase Center."This is a once in a lifetime for me. Knowing that a convention is in the State of Delaware. Most people don't know where Delaware is," she said.This is the fourth and final night of the digital Democratic National Convention, the night Biden will formally accept the party's nomination for president.And outside in the parking lot, an invitation-only drive-thru watch party is expected for Delaware delegates who would have gone to Milwaukee. About 150 cars are expected to socially distance in the lot, spectators will watch from their vehicles.Also on the lineup are some of Biden's former presidential primary opponents, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg."I'm trying to help the average American who hasn't had the chance to see Joe Biden, see him as I have come to know him for over 30 years," U.S. Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.Coons, one of Biden's strongest supporters will also speak, spotlighting Delaware and how the state has shaped Biden."Politics in Delaware is more personal. It's more of a scale where we know each other. It is a state of neighbors and it's influenced his willingness to work across the aisle," he said.Though not everyone showing up to the riverfront is a Biden supporter."There's a lot of people right here in Wilmington that do not support Joe Biden," said Tyler Boyer.Still, the importance of the evening is not lost on those who live here."I'm so excited. My husband is so excited! Yes!!" said Donna Hutton.Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Democratic National Committee Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.