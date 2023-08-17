Bryn Mawr doctor building community through nonprofit gift shop Something Different by Eric

Something Different By Eric is a nonprofit gift shop started by Bernadette Wheeler in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, inspired by her son with Down Syndrome.

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bernadette Wheeler is in the business of making people feel good.

She's a doctor by trade, mother by choice, and founder of a nonprofit gift shop created for her son called, Something Different by Eric.

Wheeler says she started the store in 2015 for her son, Eric, who has Down syndrome. He is the oldest of her three children.

"And I wanted something that he could do," she says.

The shop is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Wheeler says depending on an individual's function level with their disability, "it can be difficult to find employment."

She says Eric works as a greeter in the store, "so it gives him a sense of purpose," but the store also functions to give back to others.

"We actually have items in the store that either the vendors give money back to people with disabilities, or we actually try to get people that have disabilities to actually have their items in our store," says Wheeler.

She says they also try to help women-owned businesses, "so it's kind of like a feel-good type of purchase."

Wheeler says she also tries to represent a variety of cultures in her offerings to show people, "where they can potentially go."

"It's something they can aspire to," she says.

The store also has a library where people can get books for people with disabilities.

"And that way they feel welcome," says Wheeler.

There are also lots of Philadelphia-themed items.

"We represent the Philadelphia Eagles because we are an Eagles family," she says. "We bleed Eagles green. We try to be creative. We try to make it fun."

And Wheeler says they're lucky to have the support of the community. She says the store allows people to see that, "people with different needs can actually make a difference."

For more information:

Something Different by Eric online

Something Different by Eric

814 W. Lancaster Avenue

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010