New Jersey weather: 19 counties under 'Code Blue' declaration as arctic blast moves through region

PENNASUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Nineteen counties in New Jersey are under a "Code Blue" declaration for Tuesday and some into Wednesday due to the cold conditions. Parts of the Garden State also saw its first snow of the season as an arctic blast moved through the region.

The little bit of snow took many people by surprise, even though it didn't last long. Folks were out all bundled up as the snow dusted the grass and parked cars.

"I didn't think it was going to be snow," said Lucy Okonkwo, of Merchantville, New Jersey. "I don't like it."

The cold is also causing some problems. In Atlantic City, city officials had to close city hall because the building does not have heat. There has been no word on ow long the repairs will take.

A "Code Blue" is declared when the temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered people. During the such cold weather events, the county offices of emergency management will initiate a "Code Blue," which enables officials to make shelter arrangements for adults experiencing homelessness, including warming shelters.

COUNTIES UNDER CODE BLUE

Atlantic County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am

Bergen County: Nov 28-30 from 7pm - 7am

Burlington County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am

Camden County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am

Cape May County: Nov 28 from 6pm - 6am

Cumberland County: Nov 28-Nov 30 from 6pm - 6am

Gloucester County: Nov 28-29 from 9pm - 9am

Hudson County: Nov 28 from 7pm - 7am

Hunterdon County: Nov 28 from 7pm - 7am

Mercer County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am

Middlesex County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am

Monmouth County: Nov 28-29 from 6pm - 9am

Morris County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am

Ocean County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am

Passaic County: Nov 28-29 from 9pm - 10am

Somerset County: Nov 28 from 8pm - 9am

Sussex County: Nov 28-30 from 7pm - 12pm

Union County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am

Warren County: Nov 28-30 from 7pm - 7am

Many public libraries, shopping centers and senior activity centers serve as warming centers during business hours. There are also after-hours and overnight warming centers available during a "Code Blue."

For a list of warming centers and resources, visit NJ211.org.

