New Jersey weather: 19 counties under 'Code Blue' declaration as arctic blast moves through region

Parts of New Jersey aw its first snow of the season

Trish Hartman Image
ByTrish Hartman WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 4:55PM
19 New Jersey counties under Code Blue declaration as arctic blast moves through region
Parts of the Garden State also saw its first snow of the season as an arctic blast moved through the region.

PENNASUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Nineteen counties in New Jersey are under a "Code Blue" declaration for Tuesday and some into Wednesday due to the cold conditions. Parts of the Garden State also saw its first snow of the season as an arctic blast moved through the region.

The little bit of snow took many people by surprise, even though it didn't last long. Folks were out all bundled up as the snow dusted the grass and parked cars.

"I didn't think it was going to be snow," said Lucy Okonkwo, of Merchantville, New Jersey. "I don't like it."

RELATED: Philadelphia snowfall drought hits record, marking 668 days since at least an inch of snow

The cold is also causing some problems. In Atlantic City, city officials had to close city hall because the building does not have heat. There has been no word on ow long the repairs will take.

A "Code Blue" is declared when the temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered people. During the such cold weather events, the county offices of emergency management will initiate a "Code Blue," which enables officials to make shelter arrangements for adults experiencing homelessness, including warming shelters.

COUNTIES UNDER CODE BLUE

  • Atlantic County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am
  • Bergen County: Nov 28-30 from 7pm - 7am
  • Burlington County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am
  • Camden County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am
  • Cape May County: Nov 28 from 6pm - 6am
  • Cumberland County: Nov 28-Nov 30 from 6pm - 6am
  • Gloucester County: Nov 28-29 from 9pm - 9am
  • Hudson County: Nov 28 from 7pm - 7am
  • Hunterdon County: Nov 28 from 7pm - 7am
  • Mercer County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am
  • Middlesex County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am
  • Monmouth County: Nov 28-29 from 6pm - 9am
  • Morris County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am
  • Ocean County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am
  • Passaic County: Nov 28-29 from 9pm - 10am
  • Somerset County: Nov 28 from 8pm - 9am
  • Sussex County: Nov 28-30 from 7pm - 12pm
  • Union County: Nov 28-29 from 7pm - 7am
  • Warren County: Nov 28-30 from 7pm - 7am

Many public libraries, shopping centers and senior activity centers serve as warming centers during business hours. There are also after-hours and overnight warming centers available during a "Code Blue."

For a list of warming centers and resources, visit NJ211.org.

