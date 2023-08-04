VIDEO: Dog loose on I-95 in Philadelphia brings morning traffic to standstill

A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill Friday morning in Philadelphia.

The dog was first spotted at about 7:20 a.m. on the southbound lanes near Allegheny Avenue in the city's Tacony section.

The dog proceeded south along I-95 dodging traffic, and at one point, even crossed the temporary lanes that were constructed after the highway collapsed in June.

During the mile-long chase, the dog was hit by a large truck. The collision knocked the dog over, but it kept running.

The dog was finally cornered by Pennsylvania State Police off the side of the highway.

Police took the animal to Town and Country Pet Care Center in Langhorne, Bucks County to be looked at.

The dog did not sustain any injuries in the crash and is expected to be OK, police said.