WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'I just need my dog' Owner pleads for return of Frenchie stolen in Southwest Philadelphia break-in

The dog's owner is papering the area with fliers offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

John Paul Image
ByJohn Paul WPVI logo
Thursday, November 9, 2023 9:48PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in Southwest Philadelphia is desperate for answers after someone broke into his apartment on Chester Avenue and stole his 2-year-old French Bulldog named Lia.

"She probably just thinks she's okay and doesn't even know where I am," said Matt Molloy, as he broke down crying.

He went out for dinner with friends on Wednesday night around 6 p.m.

When he came home a couple of hours later, he found the front door of his apartment building had been kicked in.

When he got to his third-floor apartment, his door was open and his dog was gone. He believes someone knew the dog was there because no other apartment was targeted.

"She means literally everything to me," said Molloy. "I don't care about what happened. I'll forgive everything. I just need my dog."

Molloy is worried that someone might try to sell her, so he's papering the area with fliers offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

His family helped raise the money to get her back.

"I'm worried about her safety. I don't know, I'm praying that whoever took her sees my reward and passes her on to someone," Molloy said.

Philadelphia police are involved in the search. Molloy says a detective dusted his apartment for prints. Other items were also stolen in the break-in.

He is begging people to be on the lookout for little Lia.

"When we wake up, the first thing is she jumps up and runs and is so excited," Molloy said. "Getting up out of bed this morning was so hard. I didn't have Lia to greet me."

If you have any information, call 610-247-3357.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW