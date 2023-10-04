2 dogs shot by police officer after man attacked in West Philadelphia

2 dogs shot by police officer after several attack man in West Philadelphia

The man was transported to Lankenau Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two dogs were shot by police officers on Wednesday after they were seen attacking a man in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1500 block of North 62nd Street.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, several dogs were found attacking a man.

An officer discharged his weapon, striking two of the canines.

The victim was transported to Lankenau Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the officer involved was not injured.

A spokesperson with ACCT Philly told Action News one dog died and the other is in critical but stable condition.

No further information has been released on this incident.