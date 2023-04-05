Suspect wanted for setting fire that destroyed Dollar Tree store in Philadelphia

Surveillance video released by Philadelphia police shows the suspect wanted for setting a fire at a Dollar Tree store.

Police and the ATF say the suspect set a fire inside a dumpster just a few days before a blaze destroyed the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video has been released showing the suspect wanted for setting two fires at a Dollar Tree store in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia, one of which destroyed the building.

The fires happened at the store on the 6100 block of Frankford Avenue.

The video released by Philadelphia police shows the suspect setting a dumpster fire on Thursday, March 9.

The ATF tells Action News the same suspect is responsible for setting a second fire on Sunday, March 12.

That fire was set at 3:30 p.m. as workers and customers were inside the store. It grew into a massive blaze, reaching two alarms before it was brought under control.

"I saw, like, yellow smoke, so I come and looked and that's when I started taking videos - and that's when like an explosion, like a ball of fire, started happening," said witness Kanner Maldonado of Frankford told Action News on the day of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City Wide Arson Task Force at 215-783-1092.