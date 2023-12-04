Eagles' head of security 'Big Dom' tossed from San Francisco 49ers game, upsetting fans

During a news conference with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, he responded to questions about the incident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' head of security, Dom DiSandro, was thrown out of the game against the 49ers on Sunday after a scuffle on the sidelines involving an opposing player.

It happened in the third quarter when Devonta Smith was slammed to the ground and went into the sidelines.

That's when DiSandro, known as 'Big Dom,' stepped in between Smith and the 49ers' Dre Greenlaw to separate them.

He pushed the two apart, and Greenlaw appeared to throw a punch that brushed DiSandro's face. That move got both of them tossed out of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles fans react to loss against San Francisco 49ers

"He shouldn't get in trouble!" said Nicole Callsen, who was watching from home.

"I think the officials went overboard," added Bill Wilson, who was at the game and watched it all unfold.

"It's ridiculous for Big Dom to get thrown out," said Chris Kim, who also attended the game.

Kim met DiSandro a couple of days before the game as part of the Eagles Autism Foundation. Big Dom posed for pictures with Kim's kids, Ethan and Emily.

"He said, 'Come on, come on! See the players,' and he brought the kids outside to watch the practice," said Kim. "He is the nicest human on earth!"

During a news conference with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, he responded to questions about the incident.

"I know in Dom's heart he was truly trying to diffuse the situation right there," Sirianni said.

No matter what his intentions were, Big Dom could face additional penalties from the NFL for the incident. Sirianni said he had not heard from the league as of Monday afternoon.

However, there is a silver lining to all of this. Big Dom released his own merchandise in late November to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The foundation said they have seen sales of the gear surge since the incident. Many fans said they are adding his merchandise to their Christmas list.

"Oh, I'll be buying one," said Wilson.