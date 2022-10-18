Tamron Hall teams up with the Purple Leash Project

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this year's message is clear: "Everyone knows someone."

Sadly, that's the case for ABC talk show host Tamron Hall.

Her sister, Renate, was a victim of domestic violence in the years before her murder in 2004.

Tamron has teamed up with the Purple Leash Project, founded by Purina and RedRover.

It gives victims and their pets a safe place to escape violence.

"You have family shelters around the country, but most of them can't accept pets," Hall explains. "Here's the problem, nearly half of people who are in homes where there's domestic violence delay leaving because they can't bring themselves to leave their pets behind. With the Purple Leash Project, we're now helping shelters become pet friendly."

the Purple Leash Project is doing so by creating special spaces for animals to sleep and play so everyone can heal.

Tamron says it's important to ask for what you need.

If you're in a bad situation and you need to bring your pet to escape violence, there's a place for both of you.