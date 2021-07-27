playground

NJ park dedicated to boy who died defending sister from violence

Dominick Andujar was tragically killed in 2012, defending his sister from violence on her 12th birthday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ park dedicated to heroic 6-year-old boy

NORTH CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- They call him the "little hero" in Camden, New Jersey, and on Tuesday, the 6-year-old boy who died while defending his sister has a beautiful public play space in his memory.

Dominick Andujar Park in North Camden, N.J., was dedicated with great joy and great gravity.

"My heart is sad, but the park gives me hope that our children will be able to play and be safe," said Andujar's mother, Debbie Burgos.

It's the park where Dominick Andujar played as a child. For years, his family and neighbors worked to restore it.

Andujar was tragically killed in 2012, defending his sister from violence on her 12th birthday.

Because of Andujar's actions, his sister was able to break free and get help from a neighbor.

RELATED: 'Need a Net Philly': Pediatricians replace basketball nets at city playgrounds

Burgos helped in the design process of phase one, which aims to become a park with safe places to play, spots for shade, and gathering spaces.

The next phase plans for paw print designs and nods to Disney's Lion King, some of Andujar's favorites, Burgos says.

"He was a kid, just six years old," Burgos said. "His whole life was taken away from him. But other kids are going to be able to enjoy this and make his name memorable and make sure it will live forever."

RELATED: No new trial for New Jersey man convicted of killing boy, raping girl

Organizers worked with nonprofit The Trust for Public Land to make Dominick Andujar Park possible.

Burgos says her son would have been 15-years-old as of now, so she wanted to make sure people of all ages could enjoy this space.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamden countyplaygroundpark
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLAYGROUND
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
14-month-old boy falls down manhole at NJ playground, mother saves him
Teen playing basketball with brother at playground dies from gunshots
Park dedicated in memory of 4 killed while fundraising for playground
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News