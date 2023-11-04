Here's your chance to sit with NFL mom Donna Kelce at the next Eagles vs. Chiefs game

Donna 'Mama' Kelce, the mother of NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce, wants you to sit with her during the Eagles vs. Chiefs game in Kansas City!

One lucky fan and three friends can win tickets to sit with Donna in her private box on November 20 to watch the Kelce brothers rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

All you have to do is answer a few questions relating to wine and football and hope you get the right answers.

The contest ends on November 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here or visit Donna's Instagram page to learn how to enter the contest.

And for those hoping for a chance to meet Taylor Swift, she likely will not be in attendance at the Nov. 20 game.

The superstar will be beginning the international portion of her "Eras" tour soon and is expected to play a show overseas the night before.

SEE ALSO | Eagles' Jason Kelce, teammates, family gather to watch his new documentary in Philadelphia