Philadelphia brewery, Evil Genius, holds beer naming contest for next brew

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You have the chance to name Evil Genius Beer Company's next brew, which will be sold across 10 states.

However, to be the winner, you'll need to amp up your creativity.

The brewery in Philadelphia's Fishtown section is known for its silly brew names, like "There's No Crying In Baseball" and "Stacy's Mom."

You can use anything from song lyrics to movie quotes, and even memes.

Post your name suggestion to Evil Genius' social media accounts through Friday.

You can make as many suggestions as you'd like, however, if the same name is submitted by multiple people, only the first user to suggest it will receive the prize. Then, the Evil Genius crew will narrow down the entries to their five favorite options.

The five favorites will receive a free t-shirt for being selection, the company said.

Then, on Nov. 6, the top 5 names will go to a public social media poll to decide the final winner.

The winner gets bragging rights and a $500 gift card to the Evil Genius taproom.