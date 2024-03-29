Meet Louie, the Florida raccoon named the 2024 Cadbury 'Bunny'

MIAMI -- Easter is this Sunday and this year, the Cadbury Bunny is no bunny at all.
On Monday, Cadbury's parent company, Hershey, announced the 2024 Cadbury Bunny as a two-year-old raccoon from South Florida.
"Louie" the raccoon will soon make his TV debut in a Cadbury commercial.
The win also comes with a $7,000 cash prize.
This was the sixth annual Cadbury Bunny tryout.
It played out in true March Madness fashion, with animal lovers and Cadbury customers voting in a bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram.
Previous winners since 2019 included a rescue cat, a frog, and three different dogs.