Burlington County man to serve over 30 years in prison for fatal stabbing of friend, dog

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 27-year-old from Burlington County was sentenced to over three decades in prison for fatally stabbing a friend and his dog during a robbery back in 2022.

Donovan G. Hollingsworth from Evesham, New Jersey was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, third-degree cruelty to animals, and other related charges.

A judge ruled on Friday that Hollingsworth would serve 30 years in prison with no eligibility for parole for the murder of 26-year-old Thomas Pierson III, and an additional four years for the killing of the victim's dog.

The incident happened on Feb. 5, 2022, at the victim's residence at the Olympus Apartment Homes in Evesham Township.

Police were first called to the scene for reports of a possible dog attack.

Upon arrival, officers found Pierson deceased inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Pierson's dog, a Cane Corso named Django, was also fatally stabbed.

An investigation revealed that Hollingsworth traveled to Pierson's apartment with the intent to rob him.

An altercation ensued, and Hollingsworth stabbed Pierson and his dog, police say.

Hollingsworth fled the scene and was later taken into custody by Evesham Township police at a hospital where he had gone to treat minor injuries.