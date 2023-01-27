Donovan McNabb meets Eagles fans in South Jersey ahead of NFC Championship game

"Coming to see the greatest Eagle of all time, Donovan McNabb, that's my guy. He's always been one of my favorite Eagles," said Larue Temple who was third in line to meet the former Birds QB.

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Each day the excitement continues to build for Eagles fans ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game.

Legendary quarterback Donovan McNabb met with fans Thursday night. He too agreed that the energy in the city is indescribable.

"To get to this point, you start to feel it, you start to taste it. You anticipate to get out on the field, but you can't get out there fast enough," explain McNabb.

Two hundred lucky fans lined up to see him at Dick's Sporting Goods in Deptford.

The crowd was made up of fans that grew up watching him.

"I got my old school jersey, I'm ready," cheered Alyson Mann of Marlton.

You could also spot some younger fans who never got to see him play, but know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The legend himself acknowledged fans grew up with him. He says knowing he left a positive legacy is what matters.

"I've heard the story they had my jersey when they were 4 or 5 and now they're 30, and I'm like, am I that old? But they still remember the great times," said McNabb.

Now as far as Sunday goes, fans are confident in the Birds, and so is McNabb.

"It's a tough opponent, still it's here in the Linc, we'll represent in the right way. I think we'll be able to do our job," explained McNabb.

