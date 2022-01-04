Lawncrest double shooting claims life of mother, injures 17-year-old son

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Lawncrest that claimed the life of a woman and injured her 17-year-old son.Police say a 36-year-old person of interest, believed to be the woman's husband or boyfriend, was taken into custody.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 900 block of Magee Avenue.Officers were called to the home for the report of a disturbance.When officers pulled up, they heard gunshots. Officers saw a man climbing out a broken first-floor window.When he saw police, he went back inside. The officers then heard more gunshots.The officers initially called for a barricade, but then her 17-year-old son came out with his hands up, shot in his abdomen.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.A 36-year-old man then came out of the home with his hands up and was taken to the homicide division as a person of interest.The woman, who was in her mid-30s, was found on the kitchen floor. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead.The victim's identity has not been released.