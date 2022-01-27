Police: Father, son shoot each other during altercation in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting involving a father and son in the city's Kensington section Thursday morning.The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on the 200 block of W. Oxford Street.Police say a 48-year-old man attacked his 67-year-old father. The father then shot the son one time in the groin.According to authorities, a struggle ensued in which the son got control of the weapon. The son then shot the father one time in the head.Both are conscious and are being transported to Jefferson University Hospital by medics.Officials have not yet provided an updated condition on the two individuals.A weapon has been recovered by police.