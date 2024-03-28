Double shooting leaves teen dead in Philadelphia; stray bullet nearly hits driver: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new video Thursday after a shooting left a teen dead and another wounded in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wister Street and Germantown Avenue.

Police say two suspects opened fire on a group, hitting two boys -- a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The 16-year-old, who has since been identified as Semaj Fields, was shot in the back and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the 17-year-old was also shot in the back and rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Philadelphia police give update on double shooting that left teen dead on March 27, 2024.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a stray bullet grazed a 55-year-old man's clothes as he was driving by the scene.

Small said the bullet did not hit the man.

"A stray bullet went through his driver door window, and that bullet went through his sleeve," said Small. "He's very, very lucky."

The suspects, who were reportedly wearing dark-colored clothing, were last seen fleeing the scene.

Investigators say they have surveillance of the shooting, which shows one group of young people shooting at another.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

Fields was a freshman at Ben Franklin High School, according to PFT President Jerry Jordan.

"I'm heartsick by the loss of Semaj Fields, a freshman at Ben Franklin High School, gunned down with his whole life ahead of him. My condolences are once again wholly insufficient in this time of profound loss. But for all who knew and loved Semaj, and for the entire Ben Franklin community, I offer my deepest sympathies," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

