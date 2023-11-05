Double shooting in West Philadelphia leaves 1 man dead; police still searching for gunman

Kareemah Jackson says her son, Rahmeer Jackson, was truly loved in his neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in West Philadelphia left one man dead and another back in injured back in June.

The slain victim's mother believes jealousy could have been the motivation.

"He was a community person. He did anything to help people around the community. They call him the 'Emir of Chancellor Street' because he was there for everybody," she told Action News.

On Tuesday, June 20, surveillance video captured Rahmeer, a friend, and the suspect walking along the 5200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 p.m.

Shortly after the trio passed the Walnut Food Market, shots were fired.

"We heard shots right around the corner," said Kareemah.

Rahmeer and his friend were both shot, and Rahmeer was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His friend was listed in stable condition.

Kareemah believes a falling out with Rahmeer may have led to jealousy as the motive.

"A couple of years ago, he stopped hanging around Rahmeer when Rahmeer said, 'If you can't better yourself I can't be hanging around you,'" said Kareemah.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.