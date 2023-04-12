Ex-boyfriend arrested in Philadelphia double stabbing of woman, 5-year-old

Philadelphia police say that Sean Tucker, 28, is facing a series of charges.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was arrested Wednesday morning for a double stabbing that left a 37-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

Philadelphia police say that Sean Tucker, 28, is facing a series of charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Tucker is the woman's ex-boyfriend, according to police.

READ | 5-year-old girl among two stabbed inside Philadelphia home: Police

The incident took place Monday night just after 7:30 p.m.

Police responded to the 1800 block of North 20th Street for reports of a person with a weapon.

As officers arrived on the scene, two victims were found on the ground suffering multiple stab wounds.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital.

The 5-year-old girl was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.