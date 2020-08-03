Action News Sports

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team confirmed on Sunday night.

ESPN reporter Tim McManus first reported to news and says Pederson, 52, told the team on Sunday night after a second positive test.



Pederson is asymptomatic and is feeling fine, sources told McManus.

One other staff member who had been in close contact with Pederson was sent home.

Pederson, who is believed to have contracted COVID-19 outside of the team's training facility, needs to quarantine and have multiple negative tests before returning to work.



"I feel extremely safe.. but we can't control everything," said coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday responding to a COVID-19 outbreak involving the Miami Marlins.

The Eagles released this statement on the positive test.



Pederson becomes the second NFL head coach known to have contracted coronavirus, but he is the first one to do it in season.

In March, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed that he had tested positive.

Earlier this week, right tackle Lane Johnson was placed on the "reserve/COVID-19" list after testing positive for the virus.

ESPN contributed to this report.
