Doug Pederson, Eagles catching heat across the nation after Week 17 strategy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles are the talk of the town. Actually, the talk of the nation after what transpired in the Week 17 finale on Sunday Night Football.

Would there be such an uproar if the game were not on national television?

There are a lot of people upset with Doug Pederson for taking out Jalen Hurts in a 3-point game, ensuring an Eagles loss.

Most upset?

The Giants obviously. But right behind them might be Pederson's own players, and that's concerning.

After all, these are the guys who need to respect him, and trust his decision making.

The last thing the Eagles need is for their coach to lose the locker room.

I asked Pederson on Monday if he realizes the message that putting in Sudfeld send but he didn't really answer the question.

And you have to wonder what effect this will have on some guys and whether they decide to come back.

One player to keep an eye on is Jason Kelce, who had contemplated retirement in the past and was already fed up a month ago.

You really hope something like this doesn't sway him.
