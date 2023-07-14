Jason Dugan is now the 4th-generation owner of Douglass Fudge and is already introducing his children to the tricks of the family trade!

A sweet century of tradition continues at Douglass Fudge by the Jersey Shore

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's been a sweet century for the Douglass Family with a candy-crafting tradition sure to bring smiles for many years to come.

Jason Dugan is now the 4th-generation owner of the candy shop and is already introducing his children to the tricks of the family trade.

"I started cutting fudge when I was 12," he said. "I'm 35 now, so I had a little practice."

With its flagship location in Wildwood and another in Stone Harbor, the business prides itself on a slogan, "We make the candy we sell."

"I want to stay true to our traditions and our history because that's very important," said Dugan, who received the baton of family tradition from his late mother.

Douglass Fudge, also known as Douglass Candies, now offers a wide assortment of salt water taffies, candy apples, chocolate-covered fruit, nuts, and much more.

But it's not always about the vast variety of sweet treats.

"The main thing I always say, we're about people here," said Dugan. "You know, we're about the people in this building and then also our customers."

To learn more about Douglass Fudge, visit their website.

RELATED: Scavenger hunt at Stone Harbor Museum helps kids unlock Jersey shore history