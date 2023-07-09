Scavenger hunt at Stone Harbor Museum helps kids unlock Jersey shore history

Each week, a different small business offers a prize to kids who complete this fun Jersey shore-themed scavenger hunt!

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "When I came here, I mean, I didn't know about the railroad. I didn't know about the bowling alley," said Teri Fischer, now a resident of Stone Harbor. "I didn't know about some of the different places that really got the town started."

Fischer's love for her Jersey shore town introduced her to the Stone Harbor Museum, where she is now the Vice President on the Board of Trustees.

The museum originally started in a small house on 93rd street. But in the last half decade, it moved into an old art studio on 94th and completed some interior renovations.

What excites kids now is the museum's scavenger hunt, which took on a new twist last year.

"I went to the different merchants that I thought children would be interested in," said Fischer. "And every week, a new small business from Stone Harbor sponsors the treat for the children's scavenger hunt."

For example, until July 13th, kids who complete the scavenger hunt receive a voucher for a free stick of fudge from Douglass Fudge.

"I didn't have anybody say no to me," said Fischer about these local businesses. "It was like everybody wants to help the museum. And they want to be supportive and they want to make history fun for kids."

Fischer hopes that the win-win will help promote small businesses and also encourage more visitors and members at the museum.

The Stone Harbor Museum is free-admission and appreciates donations. Children aged 2-13 may participate in the scavenger hunt. Doors are open Mondays through Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

To learn more, visit their website.

