caught on video

Video captures deer crashing through window of barbershop

By
DOWNINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Downingtown, Pennsylvania barbershop owner got quite the surprise when she arrived to work to find a deer inside her business.

Jennifer Brady, owner of JB's Barber Shop, opened last month in the Caln Village Shopping Center.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, her surveillance camera captured a deer crashing through one of the shop's windows. It was still inside when Brady arrived to work four hours later.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the moment a deer crashes through a Pennsylvania barbershop | Video / JB's Barber Shop



"It was like a six point buck. I'm staring at it. I was like, I can't believe this right now. And then the thing started going crazy jumping up on the station," recalled Brady.

And then before she knew it, the deer jumped out the broken window and vanished.

WATCH: Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker in terrifying 6-minute encounter
EMBED More News Videos

A man's terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah has gone viral after he managed to record a six-minute video of the incident.



The deer did make quite a mess in her shop. Brady had to explain to her customers that she had to reschedule because of what happened.

"They couldn't believe what they were hearing," said Brady.

WATCH: Video shows rare sight of bear giving vocal performance at Yosemite National Park
EMBED More News Videos

A rare sighting of a black bear singing its heart out from a tree in Yosemite National Park was captured on camera.



Brady says she plans to reopen Thursday.

"At least it wasn't someone trying to rob me. There was no ill will involved. It was just nature at its finest," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdowningtown boroughhairdeeranimalcaught on video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to CA wildfires
Video shows rare sight of bear singing at Yosemite National Park
Violent purse snatching caught on video
Officer risks his life to save suicidal man in Atlantic City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Obama blasts Trump during rally for Biden in Philly
$5K reward offered in acid attack that left woman blind
Family mourns shooting deaths of young Trenton brothers
Gov. Murphy to quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Alarming increase in Philly traffic deaths, hit-and-run cases
Teen shot while walking to boxing gym dies at hospital
Show More
Fmr. Temple frat president sentenced to prison in sex assault case
Health care workers offer barrier-free testing to Philly community
Face masks could soon be mandatory in Narberth
Haverford family refuses to be silenced after political signs stolen
Man charged in murder of acquaintance in Willingboro
More TOP STORIES News