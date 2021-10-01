Chester County seniors spruce up stuffed animals for kids impacted by flooding

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A nonprofit is teaming up with Chester County residents to give back to some of the youngest in the community.Neighborhoods in Chester County, Pennsylvania are still coping with cleanup from the remnants of Ida that moved through at the beginning of the month.On Thursday, seniors at Ashbridge Manor Senior Living in Downingtown were freshening, plumping, disinfecting and decorating donated stuffed animals.It's part of Gina Campbell's "Fozzy Bear Operation Everybody Needs A Friend" toy drive for local kids who lost their beloved furry friends in the recent storm."I was seeing all the new reports of everyone losing everything, but I wasn't seeing anything happening for the kids," said Campbell.Campbell says she's grateful for the community support.More than 300 toys have been generously donated.The seniors who cared for the bears Thursday will meet with deserving kids on Sunday, October 3 when Ashbrige Manor hosts a toy "adoption event" in its parking lot.