Dr. Ala Stanford aims to provide health equity for most vulnerable in North Philadelphia

Dr. Ala Stanford's mission is to make sure those most vulnerable have access to quality health care.
Dr. Ala Stanford aims to provide health equity in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity in North Philadelphia officially welcomed patients Wednesday morning.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic took place a week ago, which has been a little over a year in the making.

The activist claimed one of her proudest moments at the kickoff was giving her first COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to 9-year-old Jin Long Lamb after the 5-11 age group was recently approved by the CDC.

The Lamb family was grateful for Stanford protecting their entire family against the deadly virus.

The parents received booster shots immediately after their son was vaccinated.

RELATED: Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity opens in North Philadelphia

Meanwhile, Yolanda Warner of North Philadelphia and her sister called the new center a godsend to the community.

"Because this neighborhood is mostly Black, they trust the Black doctors," Warner said.

Warner was eager to get her booster shot and called Stanford her hero.

"I think she's the best, the greatest. There are no words for what she's done as far as coming out. She changed her whole career for us," Warner said.
But for Stanford, who withdrew her name for becoming the city health commissioner, she is simply doing what she's been called to do.

"It means the community told us what they needed, and we delivered," Stanford said. "We saw a woman who said, 'We saw you on the news. I took two busses to get down here.'"

Stanford told Action News she is looking to set up more centers like this one throughout Philadelphia. The big picture is to become a nationwide model.

"I honestly believe we are a national model for what you do to get health equity, how you reduce health disparities," added Stanford.

Through COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots, and a lot of empathy, Stanford approaches making sure every community gets the healthcare they deserve.

