US fire administrator visits Philadelphia to announce new safety strategies

Parts of the new federal fire strategy include addressing the firefighter shortage and improving diversity.

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, the head of the United States Fire Administration, was in Philadelphia to announce new safety strategies.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The head of the United States Fire Administration was in Philadelphia Wednesday to announce new safety strategies while remembering the victims of one of the city's deadliest fires.

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell stood alongside Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel and other officials at Engine Company 8 in Old City during a speech.

She is touring cities impacted by some of the nation's deadliest fires last year.

On Jan. 5, 2022, flames pierced through the cold, dark sky in Fairmount.

The fire began in an apartment that occupied the second and third floors of a three-story rowhome.

SEE ALSO: 1 year anniversary of deadly Fairmount fire that killed 12, including 9 children

A total of 12 people were killed.

Parts of the new federal fire strategy include addressing the firefighter shortage and improving diversity.

The strategy also involves cracking down on code enforcement in residential buildings.