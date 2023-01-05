1 year anniversary of deadly Fairmount fire that killed 12, including 9 children

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33.

A large headstone will be unveiled that will cover the unmarked graves of all 12 fire victims.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A ceremony will be held at Chelten Hills Cemetery on Thursday afternoon to commemorate the one-year anniversary of one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history.

Philadelphia-based Lee Monument partnered with eight local businesses to raise thousands of dollars to provide the one large headstone to cover the four unmarked graves for all 12 fire victims.

Flames pierced through the cold, dark sky in Fairmount around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2021.

The fire began in an apartment that occupied the second and third floors of a three-story row home on the 800 block of North 23rd Street by Ogden Street.

The family in the building's other unit escaped.

But 12 did not survive.

Three adult sisters identified as Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas, and Quinsha White, as well as nine of their children, died in the blaze. Their nine children are Dekwan Robinson, Destiny McDonald, Janiyah Roberts, J'Kwan Robinson, Natasha Wayne, Quientien Tate-McDonald, Shaniece Wayne, Taniesha Robinson, and Tiffany Robinson.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33.

The investigation determined the fire started as a 5-year-old played with a lighter near a Christmas tree. That child survived as well as one other apartment occupant.

The investigation also determined there was only one working smoke alarm in the public housing unit. That working alarm was located in the basement. Investigators said the other six alarms were removed from their positions or their batteries were taken out.

This fire led to national changes. Senator Bob Casey and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean introduced fire safety legislation, which has now been signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The law requires the installation of tamper-resistant smoke alarms in public housing nationwide.

There were also local fire safety efforts to prevent future tragedies including Operation 6abc Save a Life, and Kidde handing out and installing smoke alarms throughout the city.

